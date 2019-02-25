Ensure a secular government at the Centre: Sachin Pilot

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Congress leader and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has called for efforts to strengthen hands of secular forces in a bid to ensure a secular government at the Centre. The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president was addressing a gathering at the valedictory session of IUML Malappuram district conference.

“The country, within a few days, will head towards Lok Sabha elections. Parliament election is crucial for the entire country and it will decide which direction the country will take in the next five years. I urge all to take up efforts to strengthen the hands of secular forces and Rahul Gandhi. We will have a UPA government in New Delhi with your support,” he said, adding victory in three states is a reflection and sign of the things to come.

Sachin Pilot criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over attacks on Kashmiris in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

“Young students and citizens of Jammu and Kashmir were harassed across the country. They were beaten, they were brutalised and they were targeted. It took five days for the Prime Minister to break the silence and state we are against any kind of violence,” he said.

He asked Keralites to make use of their franchise against the BJP government. “No matter how many times Amit Shah and Narendra Modi come to Kerala and no matter how much poison they put into the society all 20 seats should go to UDF,” he said.

Pilot, who appreciated Congress and IUML for upholding secular credentials and practising politics of secularism and development, made a scathing attack on the state government over its propagation of political violence. “The government of the day that propagates violence must be taught a lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Sachin Pilot went on to say that IUML is integral part of the UDF and UPA. “The party holds a special part in our alliance,” he said.

Rashtra Seva Award was awarded to AICC organising secretary K C Venugopal at the function. The award was instituted in memory of Syed Mohammed Ali Shihab Thangal. Venugopal received the award from IUML state president Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal. IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty MP, national organising secretary E T Mohammed Basheer MP, state general secretary K P A Majeed, party MLAs and leaders of feeder organisations were present.

