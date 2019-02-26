Expert committee recommends to demolish check dam owned by MLA, state tells HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Monday informed the High Court the expert committee has recommended the check dam owned by LDF MLA P V Anwar should be demolished before the next monsoon, as the area falls under medium hazard zone and four landslips and soil fall have occurred in the last monsoon.

The state filed the affidavit in response to a plea by C K Abdul Latheef, Anwar’s father-in-law, challenging the decision to demolish the dam. The expert committee had submitted a report along with sketch and photographs. It concluded the area falls under medium hazard zone and the dam was posing threat to the public residing in the downstream, forest, wildlife and environment of the locality.

The report said the check dam was constructed by the petitioner without obtaining prior sanction from any of the government departments concerned. It was also noticed there was seepage through the check dam on the downstream side, which might increase during the rainy season and when the reservoir is full.