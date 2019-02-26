Home States Kerala

Kerala to get first marine ambulance in a year

Each marine ambulance will cost Rs 6.08 crore.

Minister J Mercykutty Amma performing the steel cutting ceremony for the construction of three marine ambulances at Cochin Shipyard on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The State Fisheries Department will soon get three marine ambulances to extend a helping hand to the fishermen at distress in sea. Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma on Monday cut the steel setting of the work for construction of the first of three marine ambulances being built by Cochin Shipyard for the Fisheries Department. Each marine ambulance will cost Rs 6.08 crore.

The north, central and south region will get one ambulance each. The BPCL will bear the expenses of one marine ambulance from its corporate social responsibility fund and the Cochin Shipyard will bear half the expense of the second ambulance. The Fisheries Department will contribute Rs 2 crore from its plan and Rs 7.12 crore will be sourced from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund. These ambulance boats will have an approximate length of 22.5 m and a beam size of about 6.0 m.

The modern vessel, designed in-house by the shipyard will be of high quality and fuel efficient that can reach a maximum speed of 14 knots. Earlier, IIT Madras had conducted Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) analysis and model test to optimize fuel efficiency and firming up the powering requirement. To improve ergonomics and layout, 3-D modelling has been done,” said Shipyard spokesperson V Kala.

The vessel will be able to accommodate two patients and will have a crew capacity of 7, including the paramedical staff. The vessel will also have various paramedical facilities like examination and nursing room, medical beds, mortuary freezer, refrigerator and medical lockers. There will be a Jason’s cradle to safely rescue people from sea. The first vessel will be ready for delivery by November, 2019.

