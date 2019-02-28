Cabinet nod to set up Special Purpose Vehicle for Sabarimala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To increase the pilgrim facilities at Sabarimala and basic infrastructure, the state government will set up a fully government owned Special Purpose Vehicle. The Cabinet on Wednesday issued its nod for formulating the company to develop the pilgrim facilities at Sabarimala, Pamba, Nilakkal and other transit points as per the Sabarimala masterplan.

The company to be operated on a no-profit basis, would focus on time-bound implementation of various projects with budget allocation earmarked for the purpose and additional funds cleared by the KIIFB. The company will have a governing body with the Chief Secretary as chairman and department secretaries as members. Travancore Devaswom Board Commissioner will be its convener. In addition, there will be an implementation committee with Devaswom principal secretary as chairman and Devaswom Board Commissioner as convener.

The budget has earmarked Rs 739 crore for various development projects for Sabarimala. With eight months remaining for the pilgrim season to begin, the company aims to take up the works and complete them on a priority basis. The government will take steps to ensure that the constructions are eco-friendly and are in line with the characteristics of a forest temple.