Home States Kerala

Cabinet nod to set up Special Purpose Vehicle for Sabarimala

The government will take steps to ensure that the constructions are eco-friendly and are in line with the characteristics of a forest temple.

Published: 28th February 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To increase the pilgrim facilities at Sabarimala and basic infrastructure, the state government will set up a fully government owned Special Purpose Vehicle. The Cabinet on Wednesday issued its nod for formulating the company to develop the pilgrim facilities at Sabarimala, Pamba, Nilakkal and other transit points as per the Sabarimala masterplan.

The company to be operated on a no-profit basis, would focus on time-bound implementation of various projects with budget allocation earmarked for the purpose and additional funds cleared by the KIIFB. The company will have a governing body with the Chief Secretary as chairman and department secretaries as members. Travancore Devaswom Board Commissioner will be its convener. In addition, there will be an implementation committee with Devaswom principal secretary as chairman and Devaswom Board Commissioner as convener.

The budget has earmarked Rs 739 crore for various development projects for Sabarimala. With eight months remaining for the pilgrim season to begin, the company aims to take up the works and complete them on a priority basis. The government will take steps to ensure that the constructions are eco-friendly and are in line with the characteristics of a forest temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pilgrim facilities at Sabarimala Special Purpose Vehicle Kerala government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp