Kerala-based band 'Street Academics' raps on seven deadly sins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Does life ever feel mundane and boring? Do you ever feel as if you are stuck in a loop, forced to follow the same routine every day? For all those music lovers out there who want to break away from the monotony of life, popular Kerala-based band ‘Street Academics’ is back with their latest set of rap songs through their album titled ‘Loop’.

The alternative hip-hop band that has been focusing on contemporary themes, social issues and strong content since its inception, offers an off-beat subject through ‘Loop’; pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth, or collectively called the ‘Seven Deadly Sins’.

“Each of the seven songs in Loop focuses on one of the deadly sins. The theme of seven deadly sins was quite unintentional and it got developed over the course of the album creation,” said Amjad Nadeem, one of the founding members of ‘Street Academics’.

Talking about Loop, which is Street Academics’ first complete album, Amjad added, “Until now we had worked on jingles and compilation of songs. Loop is our first complete album and we have been working on it for a year. We have not limited the songs to any genre and have experimented with the music and rapping style and to cater to all kinds of audience”.

The band has focused on underground-indie music for the multi-lingual songs in the album; ‘Aara’, ‘Kalli Thuni Gang’, ‘Loop’, ‘Pathiye’, ‘Pambaram’, ‘Vadival’ and ‘Paanje’. For all those who want to know who ‘Street Academics’ are, the band has employed their bragging rights to talk about themselves through the track ‘Aara’ in Loop.

Street Academics had its humble beginnings in 2009 after three of its founding members got together through social media platforms. The current six members of the band are Rjv Ernesto, Haris Saleem, Amjad Nadeem, Abhimanyu Raman, Vivek Radhakrishnan and Arjun popularly known through their

‘alter-ego names’ Pakarcha Vyadhi, Maapla, Azuran, Earthgrime, V3K and Imbachi. The band rose to fame through their viral tracks 16 Adiyanthiram, Chatha Kakka, Aathmasphere and Kalapila.