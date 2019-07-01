Kerala should try electric, hydrogen and solar-powered boats: Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu Nair

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A combination of electric, hydrogen and solar-powered boats should be introduced when the state government implements clean energy projects in the water transport sector, said Madhu S Nair, CMD, Cochin Shipyard. He was speaking at the session ‘Sustainable Water Transport Through Clean Energy’ at ‘Evolve’, the two-day e-mobility conference 2019 here on Sunday.

“It will ensure viability of clean energy projects in water transport,” he said. He also said fleet boats powered by hydrogen cells have the potential to transform water transport.

“Though electric and solar-powered boats will help the state in achieving e-mobility targets, focus should also be given to hydrogen cell-powered boats. One of the advantages over battery-electric technology is the rapidity with which hydrogen fuel cell vehicles can be recharged,” he said.

The Water Metro project is envisaged to help the state government achieve zero carbon emission target in water transport, said Shaji Janardhanan, GM, Water Metro, KMRL.

“Among the 100 fleet boats to be introduced as part of the government plan with Evolve, 78 will be used for Water Metro project. In the first phase, as many as 23 electric ferry boats will start service in the state by June 2020,” he said. The event concluded on Sunday.

E-auto of KAL exhibited at expo

The e-auto - Neem-G - manufactured by Kerala Automobiles Ltd (KAL) was showcased at the electric vehicle expo on Sunday as part of ‘Evolve’. KAL will manufacture as many as 8,000 autorickshaws every year as part of the state government’s initiative to roll out 50,000 autorickshaws by the end of 2022.

KAL authorities said the vehicles will be distributed to beneficiaries by September end.

Desirability and efficiency factors of e-mobility discussed

Kochi: The session on ‘Charging Infrastructure - Key to Driving Adoption’ at ‘Evolve,’ the E-Mobility Expo, discussed the future of charging portals for electric vehicles in Kerala.

“Plug-in or Swapping EVSE networks are currently in position at Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Nagpur, Pune, and Ahmedabad,” said Praveen, senior manager of WRI India.

Experts also suggested technology options such as Slow or Fast Chargers, Battery Swapping, Pantograph charging and Wireless Power Transfer.

The session also held a discussion on standardisation of EV charging, adoption of global tech or developing indigenous technology, assessment of safety and cybersecurity.