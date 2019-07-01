Home States Kerala

Private medical college managements in Kerala seek hike in fee

The move comes in the wake of the government decision to retain last year’s fee structure for admission to medical colleges.

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The private medical college managements have urged the government to hike MBBS fees in the sector. The move comes in the wake of the government decision to retain last year’s fee structure for admission to medical colleges. 

The managements will call on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday to raise the issue. They have also decided to approach the High Court on Tuesday challenging the government decision. 

The managements demand Rs 12 lakh fee per annum for 85% of seats in all private medical colleges and `30 lakh per annum for the remaining 15% of seats allocated for Non-Resident Indians (NRI). 

They say they are ready to offer 10% seats in all colleges free from fee for economically weaker students if the government approves their demand.

At present, the government-appointed regulatory committee has proposed a unified fee structure of Rs 5.5 lakh per annum for 85% of seats and Rs 20 lakh annually for 15% of NRI seats in private medical colleges. 

Last year, the annual fee in 20% out of the total 50% merit seats was fixed at `25,000 per annum to make them affordable for students from poor families. The fee in the remaining 30 % merit seats was Rs 2.5 lakh.

The first phase allotment of MBBS admission has begun with entrance commissioner issuing a notification on Saturday. 

The online counselling for seats in private medical colleges is set to begin on July 3.  Last year, the government had tried to come up with a unilateral fee and admission system, following a Supreme Court verdict on the issue, but the colleges didn’t agree to it.

