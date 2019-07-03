Kerala school teacher allegedly offered therapy after receiving a 'fake' DLitt  

Parvathi Benu By

Express News Service

Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists have come up with an allegation against P M Sudheesh, a school teacher in Mahe, saying that he is a recipient of two fake Doctorates. It also says that Sudheesh counsels people and offers therapy, claiming that one of his doctorates is in Psychology. While the first doctorate is from the dubious University of Asia, the second one is from a non-existent New Delhi Alternative Medicine Association. Hailing from Payyoli in Kozhikode, Sudheesh is currently a teacher in M M Higher Secondary School, New Mahe.

'Vyaja Sarvakalashala Virudha Samiti', a Kerala based activist group that campaigns against fake universities and fake degrees, has also raised similar allegations against Sudheesh. "Sudheesh had put up a number of posts about his Doctorate in Psychology online. Following this, he was invited as a motivational speaker in different schools. He also counsels a lot of people, whereas he isn't qualified to do so," says Pramod Raroth, a member of the group.

Following the allegations, Sudheesh has deactivated his social media accounts. He has also removed the Dr prefix from his name. We tried contacting him, but our calls weren't answered. Sudheesh had previously advertised his D Litt in major newspapers.

(This article was originally published on EdexLive)