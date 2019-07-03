Mumbai court grants anticipatory bail to Kerala CPM chief's son Binoy Kodiyeri in rape case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Dindoshi branch of Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court has granted anticipatory bail on strict conditions to Binoy Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who was accused of sexually exploiting a woman after making fake marriage promise.

The court accepted Binoy's plea for a pre-arrest bail after setting down few conditions.

Binoy will now have to appear before the investigation officer on Mondays for one month. He was also told to pay a security deposit of Rs 25000 apart from producing a personal surety.

If the police demands for a DNA test, Binoy has to give his blood sample and by no means should he influence the witnesses.

The woman, who hailed from Bihar and worked as a dancer in a bar in Dubai, lodged a complaint with Oshiwara police on June 13 alleging that Binoy had sexually exploited her after giving fake marriage promise. She also alleged that Binoy had a son with her.