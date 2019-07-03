Home States Kerala

Oppn, Speaker put pressure; Thomas Isaac stops speech midway

The assembly on Tuesday witnessed unruly scenes during the discussion on Appropriation Bill.

Published: 03rd July 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac | Facebook

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The assembly on Tuesday witnessed unruly scenes during the discussion on Appropriation Bill. When Finance Minister Thomas Isaac was replying to the debate on the Bill, Opposition members continuously raised doubts regarding the viability of financing projects worth Rs 50,000 crore through Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). 

Then Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan intervened and asked Isaac to continue the reply speech and answer to Opposition’s queries only after his speech. 

Irked, Opposition members continued to raise doubts over Isaac’s explanation regarding KIIFB.  But the Speaker nudged the minister to continue his speech without yielding to Opposition’s the pressure.  Later, when both sides put pressure on Isaac, he stopped his speech midway and placed the Bill for voting. The Bill was passed without Isaac replying to the questions of Opposition members. 

Flash point

V D Satheeshan, MLA, alleged Isaac was trying to evade genuine questions by comparing the stimulus package he intended to give to the KIIFB with the stimulus package of the Manmohan Singh government. 
Manmohan Singh had a vision, but Isaac was trying to hide the hollowness in his promises by comparing it with Singh’s stimulus package, he said.  Earlier, replying to Opposition charges, Isaac said the allegations that the interest rate of the Rs 50,000-crore loan of KIIFB would be a liability to the state government was baseless.

Motion on medical college fees rejected, Oppn walks out

T’Puram: The Opposition UDF walked out of the assembly for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. This time, it was the rejection of the adjournment motion moved by Thiruvananthapuram MLA V S Sivakumar for a discussion on the fee structure of self-financing medical colleges that prompted the UDF to walk out in protest.

“Students are anxious that the government is not announcing the fees to be paid in the medical colleges,” he said. Sivakumar said though the court had cancelled last year’s fee structure for medical colleges, the government is still considering to implemented the same rates. Health Minister K K Shailaja said the government won several cases in the Supreme Court against college managements. This did not happen before LDF’s tenure, she said. Following her reply, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan rejected the adjournment motion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Appropriation Bill KIIFB Finance Minister Thomas Isaac
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp