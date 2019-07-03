Home States Kerala

‘Over-speeding led to Balabhaskar’s accident’

Over-speeding has led to the tragic accident that claimed the lives of violinist and musician Balabhaskar and his girl child.

Published: 03rd July 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 05:31 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Over-speeding has led to the tragic accident that claimed the lives of violinist and musician Balabhaskar and his girl child. This was the finding of the technical analysis conducted by the Motor Vehicle Department officials and the service engineers at the Toyota.

The joint report said the speed of the vehicle was between 100 and 120 km/hr at the time of the accident. 
The report has been handed over to the Crime Branch officials investigating the case. The report was prepared after detailed analysis including simulating the accident scene. To ascertain who was driving the vehicle when the mishap happened, blood samples and hair collected from the driver’s seat were subjected to DNA test. The investigation team has appraised the high court that they didn’t get any evidence to link the death with gold smuggling. 

The accident happened on last September 25 at Pallippuram. The child, Thejaswini, died on the spot, while Balabhaskar succumbed to his injuries on October 2. His wife also suffered serious injuries in the accident.

TAGS
Balabhaskar
