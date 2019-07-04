Home States Kerala

Braveheart KSRTC driver, who saved passengers from fire accident, succumbs

Though Prakash got stuck in his seat, he managed to open the hydraulic doors which enabled 25 passengers to escape to safety.

P Prakash

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC driver P Prakash, who saved the lives of his passengers when the bus he was driving caught fire following an accident at Vayakal near Kottarakkara on June 15, succumbed to burn injuries on Wednesday. The braveheart driver, who showed commendable presence of mind despite suffering 30 per cent burn, was the last person to be saved from the burning bus.  

“He was fine till a couple of days ago and had spoken to family members many times. But he developed cardiac issues yesterday,” said son Akhil. The end came at 3 pm. On a fateful day, when the fast passenger bus Prakash was driving reached LMS Junction at Vayakal, a concrete mixer truck veered into its path from a side road. Though Prakash managed avoid a head-on collision, the bus hit diesel tank of the truck.

“We immediately knew that a fire would erupt. Though Prakash got stuck in his seat, he managed to open the hydraulic doors which enabled 25 passengers to escape to safety,” said conductor Sajeem. It would have been difficult to open the door had the air pipes that control it were ruptured in fire. Prakash was the last one to be rescued. 

KSRTC CMD MP Dinesh hailed Prakash’s dedication. “KSRTC will forever remember the presence of mind shown by Prakash at the time of adversity,” he said. Prakash is survived by his wife Sindhu, son Akhil and daughter Akhila at Nellikunnathu Veedu in Kallambalam. His cremation will be held on Thursday.

KSRTC P Prakash fire accident
