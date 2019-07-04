Home States Kerala

Cardinal calls for peace amid Church rift over him

The Cardinal exhorted the faithful to move forward together, drawing strength from the Holy Spirit, towards strengthening the Church.

Published: 04th July 2019 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry interacting with Mar Raphael Thattil on the observance of Syro-Malabar Church day on Wednesday at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad. Fr George Oliyappuram is also seen | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the widening rift between a section of priests and the Syro Malabar Church over the reinstatement of Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry with administrative powers, the Cardinal on Wednesday called for peace and composure among the priests and faithful. Cardinal Mar Alencherry was speaking on the occasion of the Syro Malabar Church Day, which falls on the feast of St Thomas, at an event held at St Thomas Mount, Kakkanad, on Wednesday.

The Cardinal exhorted the faithful to move forward together, drawing strength from the Holy Spirit, towards strengthening the Church. “All members of the Church are united with the power of the Holy Spirit and must, through their actions and words, contribute to strengthening the unity of the Church. They should endeavour to strengthen the Church in a spirit of love, brotherhood and unity, prayerfully and with the strength imbibed from the Holy Spirit,” said Cardinal Alencherry. 

The Church’s services should develop and grow through love and brotherhood. Care should be taken that nothing that affects these is allowed to happen, he added. The Cardinal, who was accused in a land scam recently, was reinstated as the Archbishop of the Ernakulam-Angmaly Archdiocese by the Vatican, a decision which was not accepted by a majority of the priests of the archdiocese.

The priests, meanwhile, are firm in their stand that they will continue with their protest until a decision is taken by the Permanent Synod and responsible authorities. “The resolution we passed at the meeting held on Tuesday will be sent to the Permanent Synod and other authorities concerned. The parish councils in parishes belonging to the archdiocese will draft other resolutions so that the faithful also get an opportunity to submit their opinions. This will be sent to the Synod and the Nuncio in the Vatican,” said a senior priest of the Church.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cardinal Syro Malabar Church
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp