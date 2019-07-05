Idukki SP to be transferred for lapse in duty

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Idukki SP KB Venugopal, who has been under fire for the custodial death of 49-year-old Rajkumar at Nedumkandam, will be shunted out of the district. The IPS officer is unlikely to be given a new charge for the time being while a call on whether to initiate departmental proceedings against him will be taken only after the Crime Branch submits its detailed investigation report. He will be spared if there are no adverse remarks in it.

According to sources, the good rapport Venugopal has with the CPM district leadership and the political ramification that may arise if departmental action is taken against the district police chief are said to be stopping the government from acting tough against the officer, who allegedly erred in discharging his duty.



“Discussion is on to find the right officer to replace the SP in the hot seat. The custodial death has left the government in a spot. If the SP is allowed to continue, then it’ll create further bad impression of the government,” said a highly-placed source.

So far, eight policemen attached to the Nedumkandam police station have been suspended and five others transferred in connection with the custodial torture and subsequent death of the Kolahalamedu native. Rajkumar, who was implicated in a financial-fraud case, was taken into custody by the Nedumkandam police on June 12.

However, his arrest was recorded only on June 16. During this period he was subjected to third-degree treatment by the cops which allegedly led to his death on June 21 at the Peermedu taluk hospital.Crime Branch special team has found the accused was badly beaten up in the police station.

Rishiraj Singh visits Peermade sub-jail

Idukki: Prisons DGP Rishiraj Singh on Wednesday visited the Peermade sub-jail in Idukki, where Rajkumar of Kathuribhavan house in Kolahalamedu died on June 21. “The government and the police department view the custodial death of Rajkumar as a very serious issue. Once we receive the investigation reports, action will be taken against the officials without any delay,” he said.

The primary objective of his visit was to ensure whether Rajkumar had undergone any physical torture in sub-jail and whether there was any lapses from jail authorities in providing medical support to him. A special probe team led by jail DIG has been asked to submit a detailed report within two days. A jail inmate had alleged that Rajkumar was severely beaten up by the jail officers. However, a primary investigation conducted by the DGP had found that there were no lapses from sub-jail authorities’ part.