Kerala pins hopes on Union Budget

With the second Narendra Modi Government’s first Budget coming up on Friday, the state has been pinning its hopes on it for various developmental initiatives.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With the second Narendra Modi Government’s first Budget coming up on Friday, the state has been pinning its hopes on it for various developmental initiatives. In addition to Central allocation for infrastructure projects, the state hopes to have welfare initiatives too. 

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has proposed a Rubber Park at Pathanapuram in his constituency which will lead to an influx of rubber-based industries in the area leading to all-round development. The cashew industry is also expecting a budgetary support with the import of broken cashew nuts. Members of Parliament from the state, including Suresh, have already petitioned the Union Government for a strict ban on the import and monitoring of this to control the fall in price of cashew in the domestic market.

Former chief secretary of the state and BJP leader C V Anandabose said there are possibilities of budgetary support in tourism, education, health and infrastructure for the state. He also said that skill development is another core area which can expect a Central Budget nod with the workers from the state having proven their capacity and skills while working in foreign countries. 

He said that with the state having suffered from floods, the Union budget is expected to consider the state on infrastructure development and there are possibilities of more train services to the state.Former vice-president of Confederation of Real Estate Builders of India (CREDAI) S N Raghuchandran Nair said that the Union Government should consider reducing interest rates for housing loans. Speaking to Express, he said the interest rate of housing loans is presently 8.5 per cent and if it comes down there will be a boom in the construction industry. 

He said this will develop several auxiliary industries like cement, tiles, granite, steel and others leading to a boom in the economy. He said that for a state like Kerala where people tend to construct homes at an early ages, the reduction in the interest rate will be of much help.

