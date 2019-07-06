Home States Kerala

In-patient facility at Cochin Cancer Research Centre to begin by July-end

According to S Suhas, the disinfection and sterilisation of the operation theatre is progressing at CCRC.

KOCHI: The long wait for the in-patient (IP) wing at Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) will finally draw to a close when the facility will be established here by the end of this month. District Collector S Suhas, who is also the special officer of CCRC, on Friday made the announcement.

According to S Suhas, the disinfection and sterilisation of the operation theatre is progressing at CCRC. “The works are progressing at a relatively fast pace and once it gets over, the IP facility for six patients will have been established. Besides, the IP facility for 20 patients will be arranged by December this year,” said S Suhas.

CCRC started functioning in November 2016. IP facilities are mainly required for patients undergoing chemotherapy and surgery. The surgeries, at present, are conducted at Ernakulam Medical College as per an MoU signed by EMC and CCRC.

The District Collector assured that appointment of employees for the newly constructed building will be complete by June 2020. “CCRC will become fully operational by 2020,” said Suhas. The work-in-progress of the new building was examined by the Collector himself.

Following the visit, Suhas conducted meeting with CCRC authorities regarding the registry of patients and IP facilities required. CCRC director Dr Mony Kuriakose, superintendent Dr P G Balagopal and finance officer A Naushad took part in the meeting.

