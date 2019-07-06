Home States Kerala

New initiatives ignite farmers’ hopes

The Ernakulam KVK had recently groomed two FPOs which have made major strides in farming.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The budget proposal to form 10,000 Farmer Producer Companies (FPO) and focus on zero budget farming have ignited hope among the farmers who are at crossroads due to deepening farm distress caused by crashing prices, low labour productivity and high wages. 

“The farmers are not getting adequate price for their products as they are exploited by intermediaries. The decision to promote FPOs will empower the farmers as they can process the product and gain better returns. Zero budget farming is a sustainable model as it will minimise the input cost and improve their income,” said Ernakulam Krishi

The Ernakulam KVK had recently groomed two FPOs which have made major strides in farming.

