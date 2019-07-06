Rs 400 crore allocation, ‘Study in India’ get thumbs-up from academics

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The budgetary allocation of Rs 400 crore for India’s world-class higher education institutions has drawn loud cheers from everyone in the sector. Moreover, the Centre’s decision to launch ‘Study in India’ would come as a boon to the state’s higher education system, said heads of various universities and colleges in Kerala.

“Kerala is known for its excellent academic culture. Hence, the scheme will not only contribute in bringing revenue but also open an avenue for global exposure,” said Joseph I Injodey, executive director, Rajagiri College of Social Sciences.

He said the move is bound to irk some people. “They fear contamination of culture. While it may be a factor, we have to look at the positive side – that the inflow of meritorious students from other countries to India for pursuing higher education will allow our students to compete with them. This will help our students hone their talents for getting greater visibility in the global job market,” he said.

K N Madhusoodanan, vice chancellor, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), said improving facilities in universities and colleges would help attract more international students.

P S Sathidevi, dean (Academic), NIT-Calicut (NIT-C) shared the same view.

“Though 15% seats are available for foreign students in NIT-C, students who seek admission here usually have roots in the state or country. This scheme plus the allocation will surely benefit all higher education institutions,” she said.