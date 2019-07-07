Centre’s nod for Spices Park in Thodupuzha

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre has given its nod for setting up the Spices Park at Thodupuzha in Idukki. The park that will come upon a 15.43-acre plot at Muttom will be operated by Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation. It was the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises which had given its nod for the project.

“The total cost of the project is I19.88 crore. Of this, I 5.67 crore will be borne by the Centre and the rest, that is I14.21 crore, will be taken care of by the state. KINFRA will complete the project within 21 months,” said a statement from the Industries Minister’s office.

As per the statement, the park that will come as a booster for the farmers of Idukki district will help to increase the market presence of spices and ensure their price.