Priest arrested for sexually assaulting minor boys at Kerala home

Forty-year-old Fr. George aka Jerry, the Director of the boys' home, was arrested after a complaint was filed by the parents of the victims.

Published: 07th July 2019 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A priest in Kochi was arrested on Sunday for allegedly abusing minors at a boys' home at Perumbadappu, near here. Forty-year-old Fr. George aka Jerry, the director of the boys' home, was arrested after a complaint was filed by the parents of the victims, according to the police. He had been sexually abusing the inmates since December 2018, said the petition.

"The priest used to call some inmates to his room and abuse them. The incident came to light after a boy informed this matter to his parents when he was ousted from the home after he resisted the abuse attempt on Saturday," said an officer.

Meanwhile, the accused physically abused seven inmates who returned late to the home. The parents of these boys have also lodged a complaint. Fr. George took charge of the boy's home three years back.

The police arrested him on Sunday when he arrived at the station to settle the complaint. His arrest was recorded and produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

The police registered a case against him under section 377 of the IPC, and other relevant sections of POCSO and Juvenile Justice Acts.

