Home States Kerala

Relief for triple talaq victim as Alappuzha court passes rare order

A local court here on Saturday pronounced a rare judgment to protect the rights of a victim of triple talaq.

Published: 07th July 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A local court here on Saturday pronounced a rare judgment to protect the rights of a victim of triple talaq. The court ordered to attach the property of the parents of Shammas, 26, who pronounced triple talaq to divorce his wife Roufi, 21. Shammas had married her 17 months ago. Alappuzha Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) A M Basheer ordered to attach the property of the parents of Shammas based on a petition filed by the woman’s parents.

According to K Najeeb, counsel of the victim,  Shammas, son of PM Salim, Kottamkulangara,  Aryad, married Roufi, 21, of Darululu, Mannancherry, Alappuzha, on January 11, 2018. “He was working abroad at the time of marriage. After a few weeks of marriage he went to his workplace. Once Shammas went abroad, he and his family forced the girl for a divorce, but she was not ready to do so. Shammas returned from abroad last month and sent a talaq letter by registered post to his wife on June 6. 

At the time of marriage, the family of Roufi had given 27 sovereigns of gold and Rs 3 lakh to Shammas.  The judge ordered to attach property worth `31.8 lakh for returning the gold and money given to the husband at the time of marriage. The court also ordered to pay Rs 15 lakh to the woman as alimony,” Najeeb said.

The order was issued based on section 3 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Right on Divorce) Act, 1986, Najeeb said.

“The order is a rare one in the history of Kerala. The Kerala High Court had issued a judgment that if the man who issues triple talaq doesn’t own property, the assets of his parents can be attached. So the judge issued the order to attach the property of Shammas’ parents,” Najeeb said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
triple talaq Alappuzha
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp