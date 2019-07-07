Varapuzha custodial death: Special prosecutor to be appointed

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch (CB) is all set to file the chargesheet against the accused policemen in the Varapuzha custodial death case. Prior to the formal arraignment, a special prosecutor will be appointed as per the wishes of the kin of Sreejith who was tortured to death allegedly at the Varapuzha police station.



Recently, the family members had approached the government, seeking a special prosecutor for handling the remaining legal procedures including the trial.

“In the wake of the request, a Kochi-based lawyer has been selected to attend the court proceedings as special prosecutor. An official order is to be issued soon,” an officer said. Sreejith died in police custody on April 9, 2018.

According to him, though the CB has completed the investigation and documentation of the chargesheet, “the Special Prosecutor needs to vet the chargesheet before it is filed before the court. This is expected to take a couple of weeks”. Sreejith’s family had held George squarely responsible for the police brutality.