Home States Kerala

Cashew sector upbeat over duty hike of kernels

With cashew nuts going into making various cuisines and sweets, there’s a steady demand for broken cashew, which is cheaper than whole nuts.

Published: 08th July 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre’s decision to increase the import duty of cashew kernels from 45 per cent to 70 per cent comes as a relief as cheap imports have been posing a major threat to the domestic cashew processing industry.  The hike is applicable to cashew kernels (both whole and broken varieties) and semi-finished cashew and other products.

“There has been a surge in imports of plain and also semi-finished kernels by making use of loopholes and false  declarations in existing laws,” said Cashew Export Promotion Council of India (CEPCI) chairperson R K Bhoodes. 

According to CEPCI, there are around 20 different illegal ways of bringing cashew into the country and such imports have increased by at least 325 per cent this year. 

N K Premachandran, the MP from Kollam, which is the largest exporter of processed cashew, said duty hike would address the fall in price of cashew in domestic market and would help revive the industry facing a crisis. He, however, said the government’s decision to retain import duty (2.5 per cent) on raw cashew nuts and lack of restriction on roasted cashew imports were unfortunate. The ASEAN trade deal allowing zero import duty for roasted/salted cashew has led to false declarations. CEPCI estimates that ports in the country get around 25 to 30 consignments of broken cashew in a month. India continues to be the largest market for cashew with an annual consumption of three lakh tonnes. 

With cashew nuts going into making various cuisines and sweets, there’s a steady demand for broken cashew, which is cheaper than whole nuts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp