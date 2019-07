By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Kayamkulam MLA U Pratibha's husband and KSEB overseer Hari KR (47) has been found hanging at his rented home at Chungathara near Nilambur in Malappuram on Monday.

He was living separately from his family for long and his divorce case was going on at the family court in Alappuzha.

Hari is a native of Thakazhi in Alappuzha.

The Edakkara police have registered a case.