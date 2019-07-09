Binoy Kodiyeri agrees to undergo DNA test

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Binoy Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, will undergo a DNA test in connection with the rape case filed against him by a Mumbai-based woman. Binoy on Monday appeared before Oshiwara police, where the woman had lodged her complaint, as part of the conditions laid down by the Dindoshi court that had granted him bail last week.

The court had directed Binoy to appear before the investigating officer every Monday for a period of one month. It had also directed the 37-year-old to cooperate with the police if they asked for a DNA test. It was on the basis of this that the police on Monday told him to provide the blood sample. The sample, it has been learnt, will be given for the test next week.

The woman, who had previously worked as a bar dancer in Dubai, had alleged that Binoy sexually exploited her after giving her a fake marriage proposal. She later registered a complaint with Oshiwara police that booked Binoy under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 420 (cheating).

The police sources said DNA test would reveal whether there was any truth in the allegation raised by the woman that Binoy, who met her in Dubai while running his own business there, had fathered her son.

