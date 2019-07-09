Two more cops held over custodial death

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The crime branch on Monday arrested two police officers attached to the Nedumkandam police station in Idukki over the custodial death of remand prisoner Rajkumar, thus taking the total number of cops being arrested in connection with the case to four.

The crime branch investigating team recorded the arrest of ASI C B Rejimon and driver Niyas PS by 6 pm on Monday after an eight-hour-long interrogation of the accused separately. Rejimon had initially stated that he was not available at the police station during assault, however, CCTV footage nailed his lie. The duo has been charged with murder, illegal custody, tampering of evidences and hiding the crime. They will be produced at the Peermade court on Tuesday.