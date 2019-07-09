War of words escalates between rival church factions in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The fight between the Orthodox and Jacobite Church factions appears to be escalating over the conduct of funeral rites and burial of a priest at Varikkoli church a couple of days ago. The development which comes even after the recent warning of the Supreme Court to the state government has put the latter in a spot.

With the war of words between both factions showing no signs of ending, Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) Episcopal Synod secretary Yuhanon Mar Diascoros Metropolitan alleged that the Patriarch (Jacobite) faction has engaged in bargaining tactics to bypass the Supreme Court order.

“The apex court has categorically stated that nobody could occupy the cemeteries as they should be maintained for the use of all parish members. However, the members of a parish are only those who accept the legally appointed vicar of the church and receive sacraments from him,” he said.

Mar Diascoros also refuted the allegation that the Orthodox Church interrupted the burial of Jacobite followers in its churches. “The cemeteries of the parishes are not public burial places. The church vicar had agreed to conduct the funeral at Varikkoli church in the previous incident. Instead of accepting the same, the Patriarch faction had forcibly and illegally conducted the funeral with the help of police,” he said.

Regarding the Kayamkulam and Mandamangalam churches, the High Court had clearly stated that except for the legally appointed vicar, no other person could carry out the funeral at the cemeteries of these churches.

“If they do not assent to the funeral services offered by the Orthodox priests, I wonder how they are going to accept the masses or marriage sacraments offered by these very same priests. This should only be seen as an attempt to bargain and establish their rights that are non-existent,” he said.

He added there was no point in holding reconciliation talks with the Jacobite faction, which doesn’t accept the Supreme Court order. “Would those who do not accept the apex court orders accept any other mediators?” he asked.