Court rejects police report in ex-MP’s land grab case

The court rejected the report submitted by Munnar DySP Abhilash which said George was not guilty.

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: In a major setback to former Idukki MP Joice George, the Thodupuzha sessions court, on Tuesday, rejected the report submitted by Munnar police on the alleged land grab by George at Kottakamboor near Munnar.

The court rejected the report submitted by Munnar DySP Abhilash which said George was not guilty. It said sufficient documents and necessary evidence were not available for investigating the case.
“It was Joyce George’s father who bought the land and later he procured pattayam (title deed) from the government,” said the report, which also sought permission to wind up the case.

However the prosecution alleged the DySP had submitted the report after being influenced by  George, who was Idukki MP then, without conducting a proper probe.The court also ordered a follow-up investigation and submission of a new report. Meanwhile, Idukki SP T Narayanan said follow-up investigation will be conducted after receiving the court order.

Abhilash had submitted a report to Thodupuzha sessions court a year ago based on the complaint filed by two social activists accusing George of acquiring land in Kottakamboor by forging documents.

