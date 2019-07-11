Abuse of boys: Rights panel registers suo motu case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state child rights commission has registered a suo motu case in the incident related to alleged sexual abuse of minors in a boys’ home in Kochi by a Catholic priest.

A case was registered by commission chairman P Suresh. Fr George alias Jerry, who was the director of the boys’ home, has been accused of sexually abusing inmates. He is currently under police custody.

The commission found out the boys’ home had not obtained mandatory registration under the Juvenile Justice Act. This constitutes a serious violation of law, the commission chairman noted. The child rights panel has directed officials of Social Justice Department and the police to visit all institutions that have not obtained mandatory registration under the JJ Act and submit a report.