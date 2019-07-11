Custodial Death: Crime Branch IG quizzes Nedumkandam former SI

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Crime Branch IG Gopesh Agarwal on Wednesday visited the branch’s camp office opened at Nedumakandam to evaluate the investigation progress and prepare the preliminary report in the custodial death case of Rajkumar of Kolahalamedu. The IG himself directly interrogated former Nedumkandam Sub Inspector K A Sabu, the first accused in the case, who has remanded in the Crime Branch (CB) custody by the Peermade First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday for questioning.

As the time period given by the court to keep Sabu in custody ended at 6 pm on Wednesday, he was produced at the Peermade court in the evening and later remanded in the Devikulam sub-jail. Sabu had given a statement that he had kept Rajkumar in custody after informing the higher officers and getting permission from them. Sabu had also forwarded Rajkumar’s photo and details to the then Idukki SP and Kattappana DySP via WhatsApp and informed the progress in the investigation to the officers over phone when he was in their custody from June 12 to June 16.

Since Sabu stood firm on the statements he had given earlier to the CB team, it is learnt that the probe will extend to higher officers as well.

However, questioning of higher officers requires permission from the Home Department. There are hints that the IG’s visit to the camp office was to confirm Sabu’s statement before seeking permission for this. The IG had also expressed his satisfaction over the investigation conducted by the CB team in the case.

Meanwhile, the CB officers cross-checked the details of officers who had worked at the Nedumakandam police station from June 12 to 16. Those who had given contradictory statements will be questioned again in the coming days. The IG who reached the camp office by noon returned after spending more than one-and-a-half hours at the office. Once the evidence collection is over, the Crime Branch will proceed to arrest the other cops who were involved in Rajkumar’s custodial torture, it is learnt.

Docs raise allegations against cops

Idukki: A group of doctors who examined Rajkumar at Nedumkandam Taluk Hospital on Wednesday has raised serious allegations against the police in connection with his custodial death. In the statement given by Nedumkandam Taluk Hospital doctors Padmadev and Vishnu to Crime Branch officials, Rajkumar was remanded after misleading the doctors. Rajkumar was in a totally worn out condition when he was brought to hospital on June 16. Doctors said the cops got him discharged against their instruction. Rajkumar was not in a condition to be sent to prison. Rajkumar sustained swellings on his legs and he was unable to stand or sit when he was brought to hospital. However, when the doctors inquired about the reason, the cops misled them saying Rajkumar sustained injuries while attempting to flee the law.