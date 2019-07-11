Home States Kerala

Opening soon! A Kerala hotel where robots will serve customers 

It is also interesting to know that one of the partners of this venture is Maniyanpilla Raju, a well-known cine actor.

The robots of ‘Be at Kiwizo’ hotel, which will be inaugurated on Sunday

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Gone are the days when customers had to look with disgust at the irritating mannerisms and unhygienic ways of waiters in restaurants. Now, it is the turn of robots to serve food. It is not a distant dream. In fact, ‘Be At Kiwizo’ hotel in Kannur, which is slated to be opened on Sunday, is all set to launch robots to serve customers.

"This is a first of its kind in Kerala," said Nizamuddeen C V, 38, managing partner of the hotel. “Even in south India, there are not many hotels where food is served by robots. I have heard about a hotel in Chennai that does so. But, I am sure this is a first of its kind in Kerala,” he said.

“Apart from the curious element that food is being served by robots, everything else is same as in other hotels,” he said.

Once the order is placed, a tray with the food is placed on the hands of the robot. The robot starts from the station near the kitchen. As programmed accordingly, it goes straight to the particular table where food has to be served. Then it says ‘Sir, your food is ready’ and serves it.

Once the food is served, the customer has to touch a sensor behind the robot and it returns to its station.
As of now, there are three five-feet tall ‘female’ robots named Aleena, Helen and Jane to serve customers.
“We also have a little robot which is four-feet tall. We are yet to name it,” said Nizamuddeen.

The ‘baby robot’ hugs kids, walks with them and even dances with them. There is fun along with food, for children.

Comments

