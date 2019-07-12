Home States Kerala

Officials mock man seeking marriage certificate after 16 years, ask him to remarry

Madhusoodanan and his wife had tied the knot in 2003 under the Special Marriages Act and required an attested copy of the document. 

Published: 12th July 2019 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Suspension for the DSP and the SI who allegedly delayed the investigation process.

For representational purposes

By Online Desk

Kerala registration minister G Sudhakaran on Thursday suspended four officials in Kozhikode for misbehaving and making fun of a man who came to them asking for a marriage certificate 16 years after his wedding.

Kozhikode native P Madhusoodanan had approached the officials at the Mukkam sub-registrar’s office for a valid marriage certificate.

Madhusoodanan and his wife had tied the knot in 2003 under the Special Marriages Act and required an attested copy of the document. 

Though marriage certificates are issued within a day or two, Madhusoodanan was forced to visit the sub-registrar’s office several times for the document. The officers made fun of him when he questioned them about their "unprofessional" behaviour. They also asked him to marry again if he wants a certificate immediately.

The matter reached the registration minister's office when an infuriated Madhusoodanan posted his plight on Facebook which became viral.

The officers involved were soon suspended after a swift enquiry confirmed that the Facebook post was based on facts.

“We cannot tolerate such behaviour. I have also asked officials to check whether any other complaints are pending against these officials,” the minister told reporters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Sudhakaran marriage certificate Special Marriages Act Kerala minister Kozhikode Facebook post
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp