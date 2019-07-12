Officials mock man seeking marriage certificate after 16 years, ask him to remarry

By Online Desk

Kerala registration minister G Sudhakaran on Thursday suspended four officials in Kozhikode for misbehaving and making fun of a man who came to them asking for a marriage certificate 16 years after his wedding.

Kozhikode native P Madhusoodanan had approached the officials at the Mukkam sub-registrar’s office for a valid marriage certificate.

Madhusoodanan and his wife had tied the knot in 2003 under the Special Marriages Act and required an attested copy of the document.

Though marriage certificates are issued within a day or two, Madhusoodanan was forced to visit the sub-registrar’s office several times for the document. The officers made fun of him when he questioned them about their "unprofessional" behaviour. They also asked him to marry again if he wants a certificate immediately.

The matter reached the registration minister's office when an infuriated Madhusoodanan posted his plight on Facebook which became viral.

The officers involved were soon suspended after a swift enquiry confirmed that the Facebook post was based on facts.

“We cannot tolerate such behaviour. I have also asked officials to check whether any other complaints are pending against these officials,” the minister told reporters.