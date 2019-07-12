Sessions Court permits Dileep to travel abroad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Special Additional Sessions Court in Kochi on Thursday permitted actor Dileep, who is an accused in the actress abduction and rape case, to travel abroad.

Dileep had recently approached the court to permit him to travel to the UAE and Qatar for the promotion work of his newly released movie ‘Subharathri’ and his hotel abroad. He also filed a petition to get his passport released which is surrendered before the court.

Though the prosecution filed a formal objection against Dileep’s plea, the court ruled in the actor’s favour.

The trial in the actress abduction and rape case is pending before the court following a stay ordered by the Supreme Court.