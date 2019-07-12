Home States Kerala

Sister Abhaya murder case: Fr Kottoor, Sr Sephy told to appear before CBI court

Abhaya was found dead in the well of the Pious X Convent in Kottayam on March 27, 1992.

Sister Abhaya murder case is the longest-running murder investigation in Kerala. She was found dead on March 27, 1992 in a water well in St Pius X Convent in Kottayam. Initially, the investigation team termed the murder as suicide but later the CBI took up the case but the reason of her death is still unknown.

On March 27, 1992, Sr Abhaya, was found murdered in the well of Pius X convent in Kottayam after she allegedly witnessed illicit relationships involving priests and nuns.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI court here has directed Fr Thomas Kottoor and Sr Sephy, both accused in the Sr Abhaya murder case, to be present before it on August 5. CBI special judge K Sanalkumar ordered the first and third accused in the case to be present in the court for reading out the chargesheet against them.

When the case came up for hearing on Thursday, only Kottoor turned up in the court. Since the presence of both the accused persons was mandatory to read out the charges framed against them, the duo was strictly told to be present in the court for next hearing.

The High Court had earlier dismissed the discharge petitions filed by both the accused, citing there were prima facie evidence against them. The HC also directed the CBI court to start the trial. It was based on the HC order that the trial got started at the CBI court.

Abhaya was found dead in the well of the Pious X Convent in Kottayam on March 27, 1992.The CBI had arrested Fr Kottoor, Sr Sephy and Fr Jose Poothrukayil on charge of murder.

