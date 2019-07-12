Sister Abhaya murder case: Fr Kottoor, Sr Sephy told to appear before CBI court

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI court here has directed Fr Thomas Kottoor and Sr Sephy, both accused in the Sr Abhaya murder case, to be present before it on August 5. CBI special judge K Sanalkumar ordered the first and third accused in the case to be present in the court for reading out the chargesheet against them.

When the case came up for hearing on Thursday, only Kottoor turned up in the court. Since the presence of both the accused persons was mandatory to read out the charges framed against them, the duo was strictly told to be present in the court for next hearing.

The High Court had earlier dismissed the discharge petitions filed by both the accused, citing there were prima facie evidence against them. The HC also directed the CBI court to start the trial. It was based on the HC order that the trial got started at the CBI court.

Abhaya was found dead in the well of the Pious X Convent in Kottayam on March 27, 1992.The CBI had arrested Fr Kottoor, Sr Sephy and Fr Jose Poothrukayil on charge of murder.