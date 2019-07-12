Home States Kerala

'This is fascism, not Leftist ideals': Kerala campus erupts after SFI activists stab student

A few students also ransacked the office of the college union, controlled by SFI. The student leaders later disbanded its unit in the college and promised an inquiry into the incident.

Published: 12th July 2019 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Students of University College protested outside the college after a 3rd year student got stabbed in a clash that broke out between the members of SFI and other students of the college, today.

Students of University College protested outside the college after a 3rd year student got stabbed in a clash that broke out between the members of SFI and other students of the college, today.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University College here on Friday witnessed unprecedented protests against the Students Federation of India (SFI) which has been accused of controlling the institution for decades with an iron first. The protests erupted after a student received stab wounds during an altercation over a petty issue allegedly involving members of the student outfit. An embarassed SFI leadership disbanded its unit in the college and promised an inquiry into the incident.

According to students who witnessed the incident, Akhil, a final year degree student, was pulled up by SFI activists for singing aloud in the campus. The altercation turned ugly and Akhil received stab wounds on his chest. Soon students, including a large number of girls, gathered in the campus and shouted slogans against the SFI college unit members. A few students also ransacked the office of the college union, controlled by SFI.

The students then sat near the college gate and shouted slogans against the SFI leadership. Later, they took out a march on MG Road demanding an end to the SFI’s ‘fascist’ style of functioning in the campus. Girl students came out openly against the student outift and narrated tales of intimidation and forceful extortion by SFI unit members in the campus.

“Is this democracy? Is this socialism? Leftist ideals have always attracted us. But what we see here is total fascism. Those who question the SFI leaders here are intimidated, verbally abused or beaten up,” said a girl student of the college who was part of the protest.

“If any SFI unit member is questioned, a dozen office bearers gang up and pounce on us. We are studying in an atmosphere of constant fear,” said another student.

Sensing the resentment of students, district leaders of the SFI arrived in the campus and assured the protesters that action would be taken against the unit members if found guilty. Following the assurance, the protesters dispersed from the campus.

Hotbed of unrest

Resentment has been brewing in the campus against the SFI unit after a girl student attempted suicide a couple of months ago. In her note written before the suicide attempt, she said her studies were disrupted due to political protests and violence in the campus. The girl later retraced her statement and secured admission in another college but the activities of SFI in the campus triggered a huge debate.

Meanwhile, Chandran, the father of Akhil told the media at the General Hospital that his son had complained of intimidation by SFI activists a few days ago and had expressed fear of being attacked very soon. The SFI leaders had questioned Akhil for singing aloud in the college canteen, Chandran said adding he had pleaded with them to spare his son.

Firefighting by SFI

SFI leadership, clearly wary of the fallout of the students’ protest, quickly disbanded the outfit’s unit in the college. While announcing the disciplinary action, SFI national president VP Sanu admitted there were some ‘problems’ regarding the functioning of the SFI unit in the camps.

SFI state president Vineesh VA said the student outfit will not protect any member who is found to be involved in violence. “There is no place for goons in SFI. If there are such elements, action will be taken against them,” he added.

The CPM's student wing has been on the backfoot after the image of the students union received a beating following the suicide attempt incident in University College. It is understood that the CPM, fresh from an electoral drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls, prevailed upon the student outfit to rein in its members fearing a huge backlash from the public over the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SFI Students Federation of India Kerala Kerala students Kerala SFI Campus Politics fascism Thiruvananthapuram University College
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp