Student resentment boils over shaking foundations of SFI bastion

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Call it cracks in the red citadel or years of simmering resentment finally reaching a flashpoint. Stabbing of Akhil, a degree student, allegedly by SFI activists in University College evoked protests like never before and clearly caught the student outfit’s leadership off guard. It seems the SFI leadership was out of sync with the simmering discontent of students over the manner in which the CPM’s student wing held sway over the campus, silencing all forms of dissent.

Akhil Chandran who was stabbed

during an altercation at

University College

What surprised many was the turnout of girl students, most of them SFI supporters, in large numbers for the protest on the campus. Unmindful of ‘consequences’, they hit out openly against the student outfit and narrated incidents of intimidation and even extortion by SFI leaders.

“Is this democracy? Is this socialism? Leftist ideas have always attracted us. But what we see here is total fascism. Those who question SFI leaders here are intimidated, verbally abused or beaten up,” said a girl student who was part of the protest.

“If any SFI unit leader is questioned, a dozen other office-bearers gang up and pounce on us. We are studying in an atmosphere of constant fear,” said another student.

Hotbed of unrest

Of late, resentment has been brewing on campus against the SFI unit after a girl student attempted suicide a couple of months ago. In her suicide note, she said her studies were disrupted due to political protests and violence on campus. Though she later retracted her statement and secured admission in another college, the SFI’s activities on campus came under public scrutiny and triggered a huge debate.

Meanwhile, Akhil’s father Chandran revealed his son had complained of intimidation by SFI activists earlier too and was wary of being attacked any time. SFI leaders had earlier questioned Akhil for singing aloud in the college canteen, Chandran said, adding he had pleaded with them to spare his son.

Firefighting by SFI

Clearly wary of the fallout of students’ protest, the SFI top leadership hastily announced disbanding the outfit’s unit in the college to pacify protesters. While announcing disciplinary action, SFI national president V P Sanu admitted there were some ‘problems’ regarding the unit’s functioning on the campus. SFI state president Vineesh V A said the student outfit would not protect any member involved in violence. “There is no place for goons in SFI. If there are such elements, action will be taken against them,” he said. However, he remained non-committal on disbanding the unit. SFI has been on the back foot after its image received a beating following the suicide attempt in Unive-rsity College. It is understood the CPM, fresh from an electoral drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls, prevailed upon the student outfit to rein in its cadre fearing a huge backlash from the public.

7 SFI activists absconding

T’Puram: Seven SFI activists, who were allegedly involved in the clash at University College, are absconding since the incident, said the police. The Cantonment police have launched a probe to trace these students. The police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) against them for stabbing final-year degree student Akhil Chandran. “The probe is on and we are weighing all options to trace the accused. Since it is an attempt to murder case, we will record the arrest,” said R Binu, Cantonment sub-inspector. Quoting an eye-witness, the FIR stated SFI unit president Sivaranjith stabbed Akhil. Unit secretary Naseem handed over the knife to Sivaranjith, it stated.

Akhil’s Health condition stable

According to police, the health condition of Akhil is stable and he is under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of Medical College Hospital. As per the preliminary probe, Akhil was stabbed deliberately by some students who harboured grudge against him over a previous incident. Following the clash, police officers, including DCP R Aditya, reached the college to bring the situation under control.