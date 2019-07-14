Home States Kerala

Health Minister Shailaja to the aid of those left out under KASP

She said haemophilia patients and those who require dialysis will get special attention.

Published: 14th July 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As questions arise over the practicality Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP), Health Minister KK Shailaja said the issues plaguing the health plan can be put down to transition.

According to her, if new problems crop up in the implementation stage it will be considered separately and they will be settled amicably. She said haemophilia patients and those who require dialysis will get special attention.

“The department has decided to consider haemophilia patients and those needing dialysis as a special case. Since they have been left out of the KASP, a solution will be found out,” said Shailaja.

The Health Department had come out with an order on guidelines for providing cashless treatment to KASP and  Karunya Benevolent Fund beneficiaries during 2019-20 fiscal. 

