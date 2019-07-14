Home States Kerala

Policy cover eludes old-age home inmates

A total of 22 persons, including men and women, are residing at the home.

The orphanage run by Oachira Parabrahma temple, Kollam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  While the RSBY and CHIS healthcare schemes have been replaced by the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi, the inmates of an old-age home run by the Oachira Parabrahma temple are a confused lot. The inmates had attended an enrolment drive for the CHIS six months ago. But they did not receive the scheme’s identity card or a formal communication regarding their induction in the scheme. Now, the inmates are clueless whether they would be included in the KASP.

A total of 22 persons, including men and women, are residing at the home. “Their photographs and details were taken by a team of government officers who visited the home. But we have not received any information since then,” said C Sukumaran, an office-bearer of the temple’s administration board.  “In addition to the inmates, orphaned elders camping on the temple premises had also attended the enrolment drive. They too are waiting for the insurance card,” he said. 

Board president A Sreedharan Pillai said the government’s insurance scheme would be of immense help to the elderly. At present, the healthcare needs of destitute home inmates are taken care of by the Parabrahma Hospital. But the government insurance card will help them get treatment even if they go back home or move to another shelter, he said.

