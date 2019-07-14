Home States Kerala

SFI expels accused, disbands its unit at University College

The action came amid an assurance by Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel that government will not allow repeat of such incidents on campuses.

Published: 14th July 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Day after the stabbing of a student in University College by SFI activists triggered a huge outcry, the organisation on Saturday disbanded its unit committee in the institution and expelled seven SFI workers involved in the incident.

The action came amid an assurance by Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel that government will not allow repeat of such incidents on campuses. The police had on Friday registered case against seven students for stabbing degree student, Akhil Chandran. Announcing the decision, SFI state secretary Sachin Dev said the disciplinary action was recommended by the state committee as the unit did not meet the standards expected from it.

He said all students listed as accused by the police would be removed from the primary membership of the organisation. Meanwhile, Jaleel said the government will ensure no inconvenience is caused on campuses due to functioning of any organisation.

‘Those involved will be suspended’

Jaleel said the government will examine if there were lapses on the part of the college principal in handling the situation effectively. University College principal K Viswambaran had faced severe flak for remaining unaware of the violent incident on the campus even an hour and a half after it occurred. On Saturday, the principal told the media that the students involved in the incident would be suspended as they have been listed as accused by the police.

“A detailed report on the incident has been submitted to the Director of Collegiate Education,” the principal said. Meanwhile, the incident has prompted Nikhila, a student who had attempted to commit suicide in University College earlier, to reveal the unhealthy practices on the campus perpetrated by SFI unit leaders. The student took the drastic step after her studies were disrupted due to frequent political protests and violence on the campus. She later secured admission in another college.

Nikhila told the media that SFI unit secretary Naseem, who is an accused in the stabbing case, was hiding on the campus when police was on the lookout for him in connection with another case relating to assault on a policeman. She said the unit leaders would threaten freshers and anyone speaking out against the outfit would be taught a lesson. She also revealed the then principal turned a blind eye to complaints against the SFI leaders. Nikhila said she took the extreme step so that at least her death would draw the attention of society to the torture faced by students on the campus.

Statement from SFI state committee

Incident in university college is unfortunate

Police should take action against the accused

An independent inquiry should be conducted

SFI unit is supposed to ensure peace on campus

The unit failed to correct wrong tendencies It also failed to gain students’ acceptability

Cops raid college T’Puram: The city police raided University College on Saturday to trace SFI activists accused of stabbing a student on campus. However, the police could not find them.

What the FIR says The accused deliberately stabbed Akhil with the intention of killing him. SFI unit secretary Naseem handed over a knife to unit president Sivaranjith who stabbed Akhil

