Home States Kerala

AISF comes out against SFI’s ‘big brother’ approach in campus politics

SFI’s attack against AISF workers, their ally in national politics, across the state for the past decade has come under scanner.

Published: 15th July 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

SFI JNU

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Kiran Narayan
Express News Service

KOCHI: J Arun Babu, state president of All India Students Federation (AISF), still remembers the day he was forced to spend an entire day in University College, Thiruvananthapuram, half-naked.“It was two years ago when I was AISF state joint secretary,” he recalled.

His fault: Raising voice against the injustice meted out to his party workers. The culprits: Members of Students’ Federation of India (SFI)

“We had gone to the college to support the candidature of our leader Manimekhala in the college union election. However, as part of the pressure tactics to have her nomination withdrawn, they (SFI activists) thrashed me inside the campus. They even snatched my ‘mundu’ and took out a rally with it,” he said.
“I stood in front of the college half-naked until the classes were over for the day. No student leader would want to go through such an experience,” said Arun. AISF and SFI are student outfits of ruling LDF allies CPI and CPM, respectively.

Arun’s is not a one-off case. Rather, it is a pointer to the countless campus clashes helmed by SFI in Kerala in the past decade.

Now, following the clash in University College which resulted in the stabbing of final-year degree student Akhil, SFI’s tyrannical approach in campus politics is facing criticism from all quarters.

SFI’s attack against AISF workers, their ally in national politics, across the state for the past decade has come under scanner.

“When Left politics is facing a huge challenge in the state, the criminal mindset of a few SFI leaders is flourishing on our campuses. Outside the state, they want us to be a part of a grand coalition. However, in Kerala, they treat us as outcasts,” said Arun.

He said SFI’s attacks on AISF workers at Government Sanskrit College, Thiruvananthapuram, CMS College, Kottayam, Kerala Varma College, Thrissur and Government Law College, Kozhikode, in the past few years were examples of this. “They seek our support only when they feel SFI won’t win on its own,” he said.

Many have demanded that SFI should realise the ground reality and change its approach.

“The coordination meetings of student bodies under LDF call for larger alliance against fascist trends outside Kerala. However, our leaders fall victim to SFI’s fascist approach here to the extent that they have to literally limp and crawl to attend the meetings,” said Subesh Sudhakaran, AISF state secretary.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AISF SFI Kerala SFI stabbing attack
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp