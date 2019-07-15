Home States Kerala

Kerala's Cardinal Mar George Alencherry ’s circular not read out in 300-odd churches 

Syro Malabar Church head Cardinal Mar George Alencherry

Syro Malabar Church head Cardinal Mar George Alencherry (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the backdrop of a majority of priests belonging to Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese refraining from reading the circular issued by Cardinal Mar George Alencherry on Sunday, the incident is likely to be raised in the Permanent Synod meeting to take place on Monday.

According to sources, the circular might have been read in nearly 20 churches.

“In over 300 churches belonging to the archdiocese, the circular might not have been read in the majority, though we are yet to receive the exact number,” said a priest.

“In the Forane vicars’ meeting held about 10 days back, we had firmly stated our decision of not reading any circular issued by Cardinal Mar George Alencherry. He had agreed to this. Issuing this circular after this itself reveals that his actions and words are contradictory,” said a senior priest belonging to the archdiocese.

However, Syro-Malabar Church officials refuted the claim made by the priests and said that in most of the churches, the priests have read the circular.

“We are taking a list of the churches in which the circular was read and those in which it was not read. There are provisions for taking disciplinary action against the parish priests for disobeying the Cardinal but we are yet to discuss the matter. The Permanent Synod will definitely discuss the issues pertaining to the Church,” said Church media commission secretary Fr Antony Thalachelloor.

“We are not scared of any consequences as the priests have not done anything wrong. The head of a parish is the parish priest and he can decide to ignore any letter based on his conscience. If he feels that the content is against the truth and is wrong, then he can ignore it,” said another senior priest of the archdiocese.

In the circular, Cardinal Mar Alencherry tries to exonerate himself from all allegations raised against him. He also explains that the suspension of the auxiliary bishops was taken by the Vatican.

Meanwhile, Riju Kanjookaran of the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT), a laity organisation, claimed that over 90 per cent of the parishes did not read the circular.

“In 336 churches in the archdiocese, the circular was read in only less than 30 churches. Among the 30, at least 15 churches have priests from various congregations as vicars. The priests had told the cardinal to not release the circular in a meeting of Forane vicars,” said Kanjookaran.

In the circular...
Cardinal Mar George Alencherry tries to exonerate himself from all allegations raised against him.
He also explains that the suspension of the auxiliary bishops was taken by the Vatican.

