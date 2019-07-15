Kerala's Maradu flat owners to file curative petitions in one month

Home States Kerala

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a final attempt to get a positive response from the Supreme Court, the owners of the five apartment complexes in Maradu, which were constructed violating the CRZ norms, have decided to go ahead with the plan to file curative petitions.

According to the residents, the petitions will be filed soon against the order to demolish the flats.

“At present, we are taking legal advice from our lawyers.

"We will convene a meeting of the residents to discuss the future course of action. The review petitions will be filed in a month,” said Sany Francis, a petitioner from one of the controversial apartments, Holy Faith H2O.  

Though the residents have decided to go ahead with the plan, they are apprehensive about the outcome.

“The curative petitions will be considered by a bench including Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The bench will also have Justice Arun Mishra and Navin Sinha who had ordered the demolition of the five apartment complexes. It is highly unlikely that the Court will consider our curative petitions,” said Francis Kunnampilly, joint secretary of the Golden Kayaloram Residents Association.

Government not to demolish buildings immediately

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has said that the flats will not be demolished immediately. “The demolition process of the flats will be conducted only after scrutinising the IIT Madras’ study on the environmental impact of the demolition,” said sources.

Also, Maradu Municipality is yet to get a direction from the government to start the demolition of the flats.

Meanwhile, P R Padmanabhan Nair,  a member of Residents Association Coordination Organisation (RACO), Vyttila area, has asked the state government to collect compensation for the flat owners from the builders and the corrupt government officials who permitted the construction.

