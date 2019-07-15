Home States Kerala

Metrology enforcement wing to be strengthened in Kerala, says P Thilothaman

Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman has said the enforcement wing in the Legal Metrology Department will be strengthened.

P Thilothaman

Kerala Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister P Thilothaman (YouTube screen grab)

By Express News Service

He was speaking after inaugurating the 19th annual conference of the Kerala Legal Metrology Staff Association in Kottayam on Sunday.

According to him, the metrology department has a significant role in a consumer state like Kerala and enforcement of rules is also crucial.

“The department has the powers to prevent exploitation right from roadside vendors to star hotels. This apart, the legal metrology authorities should also make effective intervention in the sale of petroleum products, especially petrol and diesel, which are vulnerable for exploitation,” he said.

The minister also pointed out the need for a new system to ensure the effective intervention of the Legal Metrology Department in the era of multi-level and online markets.

He also promised favourable intervention from the part of the state government in various matters pertaining to the department, including the promotion of employees.

“The government will take steps to avoid delay in the movement of files related to employees,” he said.

The conference demanded the government to implement the salary revision in a time-bound manner.

The other demands raised during the conference were timely promotion for employees of the department, especially last-grade employees; rectifying shortcomings in the special rules; and starting autorickshaw verification units in all districts.

