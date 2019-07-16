Binoy Kodiyeri refuses to give blood sample

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Binoy Kodiyeri on Monday refused to give his blood sample to Mumbai police for DNA test citing ill health. Binoy turned up before the Oshiwara police who are probing the rape allegation against him as stipulated by the conditions laid down by a local court while granting him anticipatory bail. The rape allegation was made by a Mumbai-based woman who had previously worked in Dubai as a bar dancer.

During his 30-minute stay at the station, Binoy, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, informed the investigation officer his unwillingness to provide the blood sample. A medical certificate was also provided to validate his claim.

The court had earlier directed Binoy to cooperate with the police if they wanted him to undergo a DNA test. While turning up before the Oshiwara police a week ago, Binoy had told the police he would comply with their decision to conduct the test.

The 33-year-old woman had accused Binoy Kodiyeri of sexually exploiting her under the pretext of marriage. The woman also alleged she had borne a child in her relationship with Binoy, a claim he vehemently contested. It prompted the police to press for a DNA test. The test was to be conducted at Cooper Hospital in Juhu. Police sources said Binoy has been strictly told to share his blood sample next Monday.

Binoy will have to appear in person before the investigating officer at Oshiwara police station in Mumbai every Monday for a period of one month, as per the conditions set by the court.