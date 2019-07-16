Home States Kerala

Heavy rain to pound Kerala, red and orange alerts sounded

While the IMD has sounded a red alert in Idukki district for July 18 and July 19, Malappuram district has been issued one for July 19 and 20. 

Kerala rains

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded red and orange alerts in various parts of Kerala for July 18, 19 and 20.

While the IMD has sounded a red alert in Idukki district for July 18 and July 19, Malappuram district has been issued a red alert for July 19 and 20. Besides, Wayanad and Kannur districts too have been sounded red alerts for July 20. All these districts will receive very heavy rain.

A red alert is the highest alert for issuing heavy rainfall warning and the IMD does not currently follow any other mode to indicate a graver warning.

Orange alerts have been sounded for July 17 in Idukki, July 18 in Kottayam, July 19 in Ernakulam and Palakkad and July 20 in Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts. 

The orange alert reminds the public and government mechanisms to exercise caution. 

The IMD has warned of heavy winds across the Malabar coast. According to the IMD, wind speeds across the coast could reach between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour.

IMD has also cautioned fisherfolk not to venture into the sea.

