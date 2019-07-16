International agencies offer support to various projects in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The World Bank has evinced interest in becoming a development partner of the state government in building a disaster-resilient Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Briefing media on the Rebuild Kerala Development Partners Conclave that started here on Monday, the chief minister said the World Bank is partnering with a state in the country after a long hiatus.

Agencies like ADB, JICA, KfW and New Development Bank have also offered their help and partnership to rebuild the state, he said. In addition, agencies like Nabard, Tata Trust, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and IFDC Foundation have offered assistance for specially designed projects and extended support for enhancing the efficiency of various departments.

The projects presented at the conclave were aimed at rebuilding a disaster-resilient and eco-friendly Kerala. One of the main objectives of the initiative was to set up a disaster risk management system and reduce the impact due to climate change on the state. Further, it aims to raise the competence of the various agencies related to this exercise and setting up an open data system, the chief minister said.

Areas discussed and projects

Water supply: Project to set up 10 water treatment plants in 10 municipalities. 12 projects are under consideration for strengthening the water supply and its basic infrastructure in rural areas. Septage and sewage treatment units for Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.



Integrated water resource management: It involves post-flood maintenance and renovation of dams, regulators and canals. Modern technology to desilt reservoirs.



Sanitation: Setting up of facility for e-waste and plastic waste management; facility for recycling of glass waste and its sorting; collection centres at government offices; and district-level facilities for collecting and sorting non-biodegradable waste.



Urban development: Water supply projects; setting up of sewage and septage treatment units; storm-water drainage; urban transport projects; and renovation of damaged roads.



Forest: Projects for conserving natural forests, small forests and sacred groves.



Fisheries: A system to promote aquaculture in reservoirs and protect inland water species.



Soil and water conservation: Protection of ponds; ward-level soil health mapping; watershed management; and region-based micro-irrigation projects.



Agriculture: Strengthening of rural markets; sustainable agriculture development project for Attapadi; Athirappilly Tribal Valley Agriculture project; and projects to check flooding in the Kole fields of Kuttanad.



Animal husbandry: Manufacturing of anti-rabies vaccine; comprehensive cattle insurance package; margin-free veterinary medical shops; and projects for producing cattle feeds and formation of dairy zones.



Roads and bridges: Formation of institutional road maps and road maintenance management system including geospatial maps and micro-surfacing and geo-textiles for roads. Technical Directorate of Transport would be formed and Green bus corridoors to be set up