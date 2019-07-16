Home States Kerala

Kerala Tourism bags 3 Gold Awards at PATA

Kerala Tourism has won three Gold Awards of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA).

Published: 16th July 2019 04:52 AM

A photo of the Vembanad Lake in Kerala (Photo | Kerala Tourism/ Twitter)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Tourism has won three Gold Awards of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA). The first Gold Award was given for its efforts in Responsible Tourism Mission to empower women in Kumarakom, including Kumarakom Samrudhi Ethnic Food restaurant.

The second Gold Award was for Kerala Tourism’s website, which was chosen as the best tourism website.
The third was for the best advertising campaign ‘Come Out and Play’. The campaign was developed by Stark Communications.

Of the 15,500 Responsible Tourism Mission units, 13,500 are led by women, including traditional jobs in tourism packages.

Forming women’s art groups to connect them with tourism, Samrudhi Ethnic restaurant in Kumarakom to familiarise tourists with local cuisine, engaging women in environment-friendly works, were all considered for the Gold Award given in the ‘Women Empowerment’ category.

TAGS
Kerala Tourism Pacific Asia Travel Association
