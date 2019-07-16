By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Principal sessions Court in Kottayam, on Monday, began the final hearing of the Kevin murder case. The prosecution, which began the proceedings on day one, argued that Kevin’s murder was meticulously planned by the accused. The special public prosecutor C S Ajayan also argued that the accused had conspired and also rehearsed abducting the victim. According to him, Shyanu Chacko, the first accused, and his father Chacko, were the prime conspirators.

“There was a tacit understanding between the father and son about executing Kevin’s abduction and murder. Chacko has always maintained it otherwise, though. Syanu had sent a WhatsApp message to Chacko informing him that the former would finish the task. However, Chacko destroyed his mobile phone after reading the message,” Ajayan said.

The prosecution also pointed to the strong circumstantial evidences of hatching a conspiracy at a fuel station in Punalur ahead of their departure to Kottayam. To substantiate the lead role of Syanu Chacko in the conspiracy and other operation, the prosecution said that Syanu had paid the money at the petrol pump for all the three vehicles, which were involved in the abduction.

Upon reaching Kottayam in three units, two cars surveyed the premises of Kevin’s place as part of conducting a rehearsal while Syanu and another accused waited at another place ahead of executing the operation. Meanwhile, a police team intercepted Syanu’s vehicle, which affected their plans to commit the crime without leaving evidence.

Then, the accused ransacked the house and kidnapped both Kevin and Aneesh in what could be called a meticulously planned operation’ lasting just six minutes. To back its arguments, the prosecution also pointed to the various documents including the call details verified by the court earlier.