Sajan Parayil’s wife seeks CBI investigation

She also demanded a CBI investigation in the case as the family and she have no trust in the police team probing the case now.

Published: 16th July 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

NRI businessman Sajan Parayil committed suicide after failing to get an occupancy certificate from Anthoor municipality for a convention centre he had built. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: EP Beena, wife of NRI businessman Sajan Parayil who had committed suicide on June 18, has lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister demanding action against the police officers who are investigating the case for deliberately leaking false news maligning her and her family. The false news being circulated insinuates that she had an illicit relationship with Sajan’s driver. 

She also demanded a CBI investigation in the case as the family and she have no trust in the police team probing the case now. In the complaint, Beena said the investigative officers are deliberately leaking false news. “There had been no issues between me and my husband. Apart from the mental tension in connection with the non-issuance of occupancy certificate to the convention centre, my husband had had no other problems.  Now, the news is being spread as provided by the investigation team.

My daughter had told me that she had not made any statements that there were some issues between me and my husband,” Beena said. “The police have put us under tremendous mental pressure by spreading rumours maligning our family,” she said. They are in a state of terrible mental agony and are not at all satisfied with the investigation as the police are trying to protect those who are really responsible for her husband’s death, she added.

In her letter, she demanded that the case should be handed over to the CBI so that an impartial investigation could take place. She also demanded that the officials who had leaked the false information to the media be identified and punished. Concluding the letter, she pleaded that Kannur SP Pratheesh Kumar must stop the spreading of such false news through the media. A copy of the complaint was also sent to the SP.

TAGS
CBI investigation Sajan Parayil suicide
