Forest adalats to be held in Kerala soon

Various issues, except complaints pertaining to title deeds, are to be taken up for hearing at the adalat, said Minister K Raju.

Published: 17th July 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 04:52 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon there will be forest adalats to address complaints from the public in connection with the Forest Department. To be held in districts across the state, the first one is scheduled to be held in the state capital in August.

Various issues, except complaints pertaining to title deeds, are to be taken up for hearing at the adalat, said Minister K Raju.

Other departments like Agriculture, Local Self Government and Tribal Welfare are also part of the adalat. The attempt is to address maximum complaints at the adalat. That’s why other departments have also been included, said the minister.

The adalat is to be held from 10 am to 1 pm. Complaints filed a week before the adalat will betaken up for hearing. It can be submitted either directly or online. Forest conservators have been appointed as nodal officers in each district.

